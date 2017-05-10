Sentencing hearing for Hannah Leflar's killer resumes Monday
Facebook messages between the teen and an 18-year-old girl were read on Friday, which revealed the teen and the girl talking about harming Leflar. The messages included the teen saying he wanted to kill Leflar, that he wanted to become a serial killer and both he and the girl talked of attacking Leflar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr '17
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC