Seeding most advance in southeast Saskatchewan
Seeding is most advanced in southeast Saskatchewan, according to Saskatchewan Agriculture's weekly crop report. Producers in the southeast now have 30 per cent of the crop in the ground, up significantly from three per cent last week.
