SaskPower closing most cash counters in the province
Nine SaskPower staff members will handle customer calls and web inquiries instead of dealing with people in person. Customers in multiple Saskatchewan communities will no longer be able to pay their SaskPower bills in person as the Crown corporation prepares to close four counters on June 1. Cash counters in Regina, Saskatoon, Yorkton and North Battleford will soon permanently close, leaving customers to pay their bills through their online account, bank or by using pre-authorized payments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
