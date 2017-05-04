Saskatoon weather outlook - hottest days so far this year are here

Skin can burn quickly at high UV indexes this week as we head into our hottest days so far this year! A big upper ridge building in helped warm us right up to 21 degrees before noon as some high clouds moved in. If this isn't incredible, I don't know what is - it's already 18 degrees in Saskatoon, +20 in Lucky Lake! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/HiyvKU8JDk We've made it up to 22.3 degrees over this noon hour, making this the warmest day so far this year! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/D6PLOHTiSu We get into the centre of the upper ridge that's punching in the heat on Friday under sunny skies throughout the day.

