Saskatoon kennel owner pleads guilty ...

Saskatoon kennel owner pleads guilty in death of 14 dogs in over-heated room

11 hrs ago Read more: Journal-Pioneer

The owner of a Saskatoon kennel where 14 large-breed dogs died of heat stroke and dehydration last year has pleaded guilty to negligence under the Animal Protection Act. His business is being fined $14,000, but a victim surcharge of $5,600 brings the total cost to $19,600.

Read more at Journal-Pioneer.

