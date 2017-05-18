Saskatoon art makes patchwork of hope for MMIWG hearings
Artists at the Saskatoon event wrote messages of hope for the families of missing women and girls. What does ending violence look like to you? That was the question asked of participants at an art event held by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Saskatoon.
