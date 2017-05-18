Saskatoon art makes patchwork of hope...

Saskatoon art makes patchwork of hope for MMIWG hearings

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: CBC News

Artists at the Saskatoon event wrote messages of hope for the families of missing women and girls. What does ending violence look like to you? That was the question asked of participants at an art event held by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls in Saskatoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walking the walk 8 hr Get Justin out 1
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 9 hr The Laughing Cow 35
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,956 • Total comments across all topics: 281,192,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC