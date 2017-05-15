Saskatoon apartment on Avenue X South...

Saskatoon apartment on Avenue X South evacuated due to fire in basement suite

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department were called to 517 of Ave. X South just before 1 p.m. CT on Monday. The initial fire crew began an aggressive interior attack while search crews checked the other apartment units to ensure all occupants had evacuated.

Saskatchewan

