Saskatchewan Rush down Colorado Mammoth 18-9 in Game 1 of West Division final
Adam Jones had six goals and three assists and Ben McIntosh scored four times with three helpers as the Rush downed the Colorado Mammoth 18-9 on Saturday in Game 1 of the National Lacrosse League West Division final. Game 2 goes next Saturday at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.
