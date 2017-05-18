Saskatchewan Rush advance to NLL fina...

Saskatchewan Rush advance to NLL final with 11-10 win over Colorado Mammoth

The Saskatchewan Rush will be pushing for their third consecutive Champions Cup win, this time against the Georgia Swarm, after winning the western division final. Mike Messenger's goal early in the fourth quarter was the eventual winner as the Saskatchewan Rush held on for an 11-10 win over the Colorado Mammoth on Saturday in the National Lacrosse League West Division final in Saskatoon.

