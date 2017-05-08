Saskatchewan Health Authority to be located in Saskatoon

Health Minister Jim Reiter said a number of locations were considered, but the centrality of Saskatoon was a factor in making the decision. "Saskatoon will be the location of the head office because it is more centrally located in the province, is close to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan , and will be in close proximity to the new children's hospital," Reiter said in a statement.

