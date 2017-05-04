Saskatchewan Health Authority head office will be located in Saskatoon
"A number of locations for the head office were considered, and all would have been a good fit for the new health authority and the people of Saskatchewan," said Minister Jim Reiter in a news release. "Saskatoon will be the location of the head office because it is more centrally located in the province, is close to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, and will be in close proximity to the new Children's Hospital."
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's
|Fri
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC