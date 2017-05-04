Saskatchewan Health Authority head office will be located in Saskatoon

"A number of locations for the head office were considered, and all would have been a good fit for the new health authority and the people of Saskatchewan," said Minister Jim Reiter in a news release. "Saskatoon will be the location of the head office because it is more centrally located in the province, is close to the College of Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan, and will be in close proximity to the new Children's Hospital."

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.