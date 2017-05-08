Saskatchewan encourages residents to make an emergency preparedness kit
Do you have everything you need to last 72 hours in an emergency situation? That's a conversation the Saskatchewan government is encouraging people to have for Emergency Preparedness Week. "Emergencies can strike at any moment, so we're encouraging residents to plan ahead," Government Relations Minister Donna Harpauer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC