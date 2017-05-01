Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose shot, only hind quarter taken
Kerry Wrishko, an inspector with the Ministry of Environment's conservation service, says it's believed the moose was shot on April 24 on private land about 60 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon. "The only lead we have right now is because it was obvious in that field there was a truck that had been stuck and somebody had seen two people walking, looking for help to get them unstuck.
