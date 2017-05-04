Saskatchewan bridges halfway complete

Saskatchewan bridges halfway complete

The Bridging to Tomorrow project, which includes the North Commuter Parkway and new traffic bridge in Saskatoon, is halfway done. At the North Commuter Parkway, all girders, which support the bridge structure, are in place on the west half.

