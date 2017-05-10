Saskatchewan boy wins contest to name RCMP puppy
The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre in Alberta received close to 21,000 entries in their contest to name the first 13 German shepherd puppies to be born at the centre this year. Joseph Knutson from Prince Albert, Sask., was the youngster who suggested the name Kato, which was chosen as one of the winners.
