Sask. provincial task force to address fentanyl, opioid deaths
A provincial task force is being formalized by the Saskatchewan government to address overdose deaths from fentanyl and opioids. The task force, which the province says is currently being formalized, will be co-led by the Ministries of Justice and Health, with representatives from the education, social services and advanced education ministries.
