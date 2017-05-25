Sask. economy expected to emerge out ...

Sask. economy expected to emerge out of recession in 2017

A Husky Energy employee at Bolney/Celtic Oil Battery in the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan. Husky has approved two more thermal oil projects.

