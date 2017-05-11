Report says most domestic violence victims in Saskatchewan are women, children
A panel examining domestic violence says most domestic homicide victims in Saskatchewan have been women and a third were children. The panel's interim report released Thursday by the justice department examined 48 cases of domestic homicide between 2005 and 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr '17
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC