Regina's destroyed Travellers Building may lose its heritage status
The Travellers Building, located on Broad Street, caught fire on March 8. Demolition began the same day but was later halted. Regina's planning commission will meet Wednesday evening to discuss repealing the heritage status of the now destroyed Travellers Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|Apr 28
|Lorenzo
|2
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr 13
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr 9
|Just Moi
|1
|High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea...
|Apr 4
|Idiot Child
|1
|'I will be living a life in silence': Sask. tee...
|Apr 2
|Mbuchholz
|1
|ASC Issues Warning About Mexican Real Estate Se... (Dec '07)
|Apr '17
|Canadian
|384
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC