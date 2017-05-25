Regina's Coptic Christians pray for victims of deadly ISIS attack in Egypt
Regina's Coptic Christians are joining others around the world to mourn the victims of a deadly ISIS attack in Egypt on people of their faith. The Regina Coptic congregation, which now has a permanent church on First Avenue N. after years of renting space, is holding a special service on Sunday in honour of the victims of the latest attack, many of whom were children.
