Regina synagogue and Montessori school broken into, vandalized
The Beth Jacob Synagogue was broken into and vandalized this weekend in Regina, though the damage is not believed to be motived by anti-Semitism. "As much as we regret that this has happened and we're quite upset about the damage that was done, we can say that this does not appear to be a hate crime of any kind," said Rabbi Jeremy Parnes.
