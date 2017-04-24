Regina synagogue and Montessori schoo...

Regina synagogue and Montessori school broken into, vandalized

1 hr ago

The Beth Jacob Synagogue was broken into and vandalized this weekend in Regina, though the damage is not believed to be motived by anti-Semitism. "As much as we regret that this has happened and we're quite upset about the damage that was done, we can say that this does not appear to be a hate crime of any kind," said Rabbi Jeremy Parnes.

