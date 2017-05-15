Regina man says program meant to curb...

Regina man says program meant to curb hospital visits saved his life

CBC News

Ken Manitopyes says meeting people who cared about his health helped him to care about it too. Ken Manitopyes, who now sees a doctor regularly to help manage his chronic health conditions, was previously part of a relatively small group of patients who use a disproportionately large number of health care services.

