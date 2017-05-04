Regina-made film It's A Wonderful Afterlife uses humour to explore tough topic of suicide
Writer-director Ian Morrison says he wrote It's A Wonderful Afterlife in the weeks following comedian Robin Williams' death. "The film is about a guy who ends up making the wrong choice of taking his life and he goes to heaven, and heaven is an office building, and St. Peter says, 'You gotta go back down to earth and save your ex-girlfriend's marriage as a way of earning yourself into heaven for making the wrong choice of taking your life.'
