Regina firefighters union responds to drunk driving allegations
Allegations of drinking and driving by firefighters following a golf tournament are an embarrassment, says the union representing Regina firefighters. The union representing firefighters in Regina has issued a memo to its members saying allegations of drinking and driving following a golf tournament are an embarrassment to the union, and have damaged its reputation.
