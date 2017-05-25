Regina firefighters union responds to...

Regina firefighters union responds to drunk driving allegations

30 min ago

Allegations of drinking and driving by firefighters following a golf tournament are an embarrassment, says the union representing Regina firefighters. The union representing firefighters in Regina has issued a memo to its members saying allegations of drinking and driving following a golf tournament are an embarrassment to the union, and have damaged its reputation.

Saskatchewan

