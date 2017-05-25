Regina cyclist sets out to teach the rules of the road
The certified safe urban cycling instructor and member of the Wascana Freewheelers said those who are confident and know the rules of the road are able to have a better time biking. "I know the bike, for me, is fun, all the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|3 hr
|Andrews Sheer Nig...
|87
|Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16)
|May 22
|Holy moly
|6
|Walking the walk
|May 21
|Get Justin out
|1
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|May 16
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC