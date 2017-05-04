Regina construction season kicks off
The City of Regina's 2017 construction season has officially launched, acting on the city's priority of improving infrastructure. Crews have already been on the job in a number of locations across the community, beginning work on a $70-million investment in transportation, water, wastewater and drainage.
