Regina-born competitive runner one to watch at Saskatchewan marathon event

1 hr ago

One of the hundreds of people competing in Saskatchewan Marathon events Sunday morning will be Regina-born Danielle Thiel, a national-level runner who will be racing in the half-marathon. There is prize money at stake - the winner of the full marathon gets $1,500, the winner of the half-marathon takes home $500 - but Thiel says her measure of success will be doing her best and "hopefully a being able to beat some people."

