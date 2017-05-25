Regina-born competitive runner one to watch at Saskatchewan marathon event
One of the hundreds of people competing in Saskatchewan Marathon events Sunday morning will be Regina-born Danielle Thiel, a national-level runner who will be racing in the half-marathon. There is prize money at stake - the winner of the full marathon gets $1,500, the winner of the half-marathon takes home $500 - but Thiel says her measure of success will be doing her best and "hopefully a being able to beat some people."
