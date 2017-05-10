RCMP close murder investigation into death of biker Norman Playter in Saskatoon
Sgt. Earl LeBlanc says investigators stand by the murder charge laid against John MacAulay, another member of the same bike club. MacAulay killed himself while on remand at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre in March 2016.
