'Raise our voices,' says group determined to save STC
Stop the Cuts, a group that is fighting to save the Saskatchewan Transportation Company from being shut down, is calling for people to gather at their local station to support the service on its last day in operation. The Crown bus service is scheduled to come to a screeching halt on Wednesday, a victim of the Saskatchewan government's austerity budget.
