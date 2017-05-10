Races draw fans to Millstone Raceway
THE YORKTON MOTOCROSS RACES offered race fans an opportunity to watch the mini-MXers. Though small in stature, mounted on small displacement 50cc bikes, the youngsters battled every bit as hard as their older, bigger counterparts at the Yorkton Motorcycle Club's annual race meet Sunday afternoon at the Millstone Raceway.
