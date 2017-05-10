Puppy with 700 ticks needs blood transfusion after being rescued near Regina
Rescuers and vet staff spent four hours picking ticks off Tic Tac on Friday night in Lumsden, Sask. One puppy found near Regina is lucky to be alive after being found in the wild covered in about 700 ticks.
