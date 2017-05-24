Prelim begins for man accused of sexual assault
The preliminary inquiry is underway at Provincial Court in Moose Jaw in the matter of a defence attorney accused of sexually assaulting a minor. Estes Fonkalsrud, 42, faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching relating to an incident alleged to have occurred over the May long-weekend of 2016.
