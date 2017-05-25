Poll shows steep drop in Sask. Party ...

Poll shows steep drop in Sask. Party support after unpopular provincial budget

Thursday May 25

He has long been considered one of the country's most popular leaders, but Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall and his party appear to be taking a hit in popularity after a widely criticized budget. A Mainstreet Research poll done for the Saskatoon StarPhoenix and Regina Leader-Post showed Wall's Saskatchewan Party dropping steeply in voter support while the New Democratic Party took a nine-point lead.

Saskatchewan

