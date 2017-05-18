Police dog puts bite on man after Sas...

Police dog puts bite on man after Saskatoon police chase

A man accused of leading a Saskatoon police officer on a chase is recovering from bites he received from a police dog. The officer was working with Combined Traffic Services Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon when he saw a vehicle speeding southbound on Highway 11 near Hague.

Saskatchewan

