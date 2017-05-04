Paving the way for smooth sailing

Paving the way for smooth sailing

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Times-Herald

Lexie Arnott rakes smooth some freshly layed asphalt hot-mix on High Street West in Moose Jaw, on May 3, 2017. -- Not surprisingly unexpected, potholes season is alive and well in Moose Jaw again and therefore, city road crews have kicked into gear to get those holes filled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1970's 2 hr JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... 11 hr Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... Thu Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr 18 Buddy 1
News Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra... Apr 13 Idiot Child 1
Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master Apr 9 Just Moi 1
News High security surrounds preliminary Boushie hea... Apr '17 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC