Passage of time in Prairie landscape ...

Passage of time in Prairie landscape inspires Sask. poet

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: CBC News

Regina poet Anne Campbell was surprised by what she found when she revisited some of her writing from the past 30 years. Looking back on previous works was part of the process she went through to select the poems for her new book, The Fabric of Day .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Hillary LOST 32
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche... May 4 Get lost 3
News Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's... Apr '17 Buddy 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,875 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC