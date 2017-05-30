North Central patrol walk shakes up stereotypes for Regina students
Campbell Collegiate teacher, Justin Harrison , poses with a group of his students after a patrol walk through Regina's North Central neighbourhood with White Pony Lodge. A walk through Regina's North Central neighbourhood with White Pony Lodge is making students at Campbell Collegiate want to work towards reconciliation for the first time in their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
