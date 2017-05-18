Nieces gather in Saskatoon for 55th anniversary of Alexandra Wiwcharuk's unsolved murder
From left: Patty Storie, Lynn Gratrix and Lorain Phillips, all nieces of murdered Saskatoon nurse Alexandra Wiwcharuk, have worked with police to solve Wiwcharuk's unsolved murder, which happened 55 years ago. The nieces of a nurse whose murder in Saskatoon remains unsolved after 55 years are hopeful her killer will be caught soon.
