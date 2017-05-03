New marijuana production plant hiring 40 to 50 workers in Yorkton, Saskatchewan
Canopy Growth Corp. has acquired rTrees Producers Limited Inc., including the company's late-stage application in Health Canada's access to cannabis for medical purposes regulations. The 8,300-square-metre plant in Yorkton has the capacity to expand operations to more than 27,000 square metres.
