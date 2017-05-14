Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 leads 2017 Tony nominations
This image released by O&M DKC shows Ben Platt center during a performance of"Dear Evan Hansen. Platt the star of - sAuDear Evan Hansen, - sAu with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul the recent Oscar winners for"City of Stars from the movie Come From Away focuses on how the residents of Gander, N.L., welcomed thousands of stranded travellers on September 11, 2001.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|17 hr
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
|Grand chief says Manitoba government is most ra...
|Apr '17
|Idiot Child
|1
|Garage Door deal of the Day --Spring Master
|Apr '17
|Just Moi
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC