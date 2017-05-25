Murder charge laid in Fort Qu'Appelle death
RCMP arrested a man on Thursday and laid a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Lucas Alexander Keith Lerat. Patrick Tuckanow, 26, of Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., made his first court appearance in Regina on Friday.
