Moose Jaw's Art Linkletter was a multimedia megastar of the '50s and '60s
Art Linkletter was born in Moose Jaw, abandoned as an infant, adopted - and went on to fame as a broadcaster in the U.S. He died in 2010. He was born in Moose Jaw as Arthur Gordon Kelley in 1912, and abandoned by his biological parents on the steps of a Baptist church.
