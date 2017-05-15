Moose Jaw police arrest man after sto...

Moose Jaw police arrest man after stolen Alberta vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

Moose Jaw Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into two parked cars in Moose Jaw early Sunday morning. Police arrived at Buttercup Crescent around 5:50 a.m. and found the offending vehicle was stolen out of Alberta, and the driver had fled the scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saskatchewan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win... 1 hr Cantbelieve Whati... 55
News Convicted pedophile Denis Hall running for Cath... (Oct '16) 22 hr Holy moly 6
News Walking the walk Sun Get Justin out 1
News Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ... May 16 Michael 1
News Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs... May 15 GA Custer 1
1970's May 5 JMitt 1
News Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s... May 5 Idiot Child 1
See all Saskatchewan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saskatchewan Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Saskatchewan

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,589 • Total comments across all topics: 281,217,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC