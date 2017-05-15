Moose Jaw police arrest man after stolen Alberta vehicle crashed into multiple parked cars
Moose Jaw Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed into two parked cars in Moose Jaw early Sunday morning. Police arrived at Buttercup Crescent around 5:50 a.m. and found the offending vehicle was stolen out of Alberta, and the driver had fled the scene.
