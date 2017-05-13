Meet the newest members of the RCMP p...

Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog service

680News

The force unveiled the 13 names selected as part of a nationwide contest to name the puppies recently born at the Police Dog Service Training Centre in Alberta. Kage - Andrew Chin from Richmond, B.C. Kai - Lexi Blandford from Yellowknife, N.W.T. Kammo - Mia Sharpe from Leduc, Alta.

Saskatchewan

