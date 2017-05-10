Manslaughter charge laid by Beauval R...

Manslaughter charge laid by Beauval RCMP after man dies in Saskatoon hospital

Read more: GlobalNews

Beauval RCMP say Braydon McCallum is now facing a charge of manslaughter after Darren Buffin succumbed to his injuries in hospital. RCMP in northern Saskatchewan have charged Braydon McCallum, 20, with manslaughter after another Beauval man died in hospital last month.

Saskatchewan

