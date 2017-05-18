La Loche shooter asked for gift to mark anniversary of shooting that killed 4
Members of the RCMP stand outside the La Loche Community School in La Loche, Sask. Monday, Jan. 25, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saskatchewan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1st city to ban smoking inside restaurants, Win...
|2 hr
|FLAUNT YOUR ADDIC...
|18
|Meet the newest members of the RCMP police dog ...
|Tue
|Michael
|1
|Large police presence on Makwa Sahgaiehcan Firs...
|May 15
|GA Custer
|1
|1970's
|May 5
|JMitt
|1
|Saskatchewan Conservation says pregnant moose s...
|May 5
|Idiot Child
|1
|Your Quality Wee d / Hashes & Meds in Saskatche...
|May 4
|Get lost
|3
|Canola oil: From Canada's fields to the world's...
|Apr 18
|Buddy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saskatchewan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC