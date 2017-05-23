Kindersley, Sask. travel agency owner...

Kindersley, Sask. travel agency owner charged with fraud

Leslie Glauser, 46, who owned T & T Travel in the western Saskatchewan community, was charged after police received over 250 complaints. "This 16 month investigation was lengthy, in part, due to the more than 250 complaints received from members of the public in relation to this file," Sgt.

Saskatchewan

