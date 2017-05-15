Intense winds lead to damage and powe...

Intense winds lead to damage and power outages in Saskatchewan

37 min ago

It's been an unusually blustery day in Saskatchewan with winds gusting as fast as 100 km/h in parts of the province. Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for places scattering the province including Regina, Fort Qu'Appelle, Estevan, Humboldt and Lloydminster.

Saskatchewan

