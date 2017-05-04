Inquest into death of Kinew James set to begin
Today the family of Kinew James could get one step closer to learning more about the 35-year-old woman's death at the Regional Psychiatric Centre in Saskatoon. An inquest into the 2013 death is set to begin today at Saskatoon's Court of Queens bench and is scheduled to last two weeks.
Read more at CBC News.
