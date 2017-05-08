Husky oil spill clean-up efforts to resume Monday
Authorities will continue to monitor the shorelines of the North Saskatchewan River and remove oil from any impacted areas as they are discovered. The spill affected the drinking water of nearby communities such as Prince Albert, North Battleford and the James Smith Cree Nation.
